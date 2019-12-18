On 11 December 2019, some of the less visible care institutions in Grenada — once again congregated to receive what have become much anticipated and appreciated donations to their causes — Fr. Hilarion Cheshire Home, School for the Deaf, Society of St Vincent De Paul, Bel Air Children’s Home, GRENCODA, Queen Elizabeth Home for Children, the Society of Friends of the Blind, the Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled, GRENSAVE, Stewards of the Poor, and Grand Anse Gardens Home for the Aged.

In welcoming the representatives of each institution, Managing Director of Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Ltd., Ronald Hughes stated, “Many of us in the corporate world readily remember to sponsor public and sporting events. It may require a more conscious effort on our parts, to recall the good work that organisations such as yours, are accomplishing for the less fortunate and vulnerable in our society. Over time we have endeavoured to ensure that our donations to your organisations are an integral part of our annual calendar. In making our donations somewhat public, our hope is to highlight your needs and to communicate to other corporate bodies the message that even a modest contribution can make a difference! It is our pleasure to be of assistance to the cross section of persons being helped under the auspices of the eleven organisations present.”

Recipients of the funds were united in their expressions of appreciation, with particular emphasis on Guardian’s legacy of regular donations to their causes, over nearly two decades. Some updates on the how the funds have and will be used included hearing healthcare and follow up in Grenada, given free of charge to recipients, the upgrading and extensions of facilities and premises for residents of homes, and assisting needy children and their families with necessities such as clothing, food and school fees, to enable them to have the chance of a brighter future.

Guardian General Insurance

