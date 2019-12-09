The long-anticipated plan to provide online access to government services will soon become a reality.

The Government of Grenada will be moving to digitise critical public records such as birth, death, and marriage certificates enabling the government, for the first time, to deliver online services in these areas.

This was announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance as he delivered the 2020 Budget.

Dr Mitchell said the World Bank-funded Digital Government for Resilience Project valued at the US$15 million will facilitate the provision of government services through a digital transformation, continuing to enhance the efficiency, usage, and resilience of select government services via a digital platform.

The Finance Minister indicated that in the coming months, the government will launch a Master Government portal, consisting of a Whole-of-Government and an e-services delivery platform.

This platform will provide a single point of access to all government information, initiatives, projects, services, and data, which would advance Grenada’s transition to a digital economy and society, while creating the opportunity for greater efficiency and productivity in the Public Service.

