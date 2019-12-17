This morning at around 10:15, fire broke out at the premises housing Europa Hardware, NOW Grenada and Aqua Design, at Paddock, St George.

[caption id="attachment_64529" align="alignnone" width="675"] Fire in Paddock[/caption] [caption id="attachment_64530" align="alignnone" width="675"] Fire in Paddock[/caption] [caption id="attachment_64542" align="alignnone" width="900"] Fire truck attending the blaze[/caption] [caption id="attachment_64538" align="alignnone" width="675"] Rear view of fire in building in Paddock[/caption] [caption id="attachment_64540" align="alignnone" width="900"] Fire seems to be spreading[/caption] [caption id="attachment_64544" align="alignnone" width="900"] View from across the road[/caption] Staff at the premises and residents in the immediate vicinity have vacated the area while the fire is being attended to. This is an evolving story. UPDATE 1: The fire department has been on the scene for almost an hour and the fire seems to be getting worse. The roof has just fallen into the top floor of the building. [video mp4="https://www.nowgrenada.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/WhatsApp-Video-2019-12-17-at-11.11.30-AM.mp4"]https://www.nowgrenada.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/5WhatsApp-Video-2019-12-17-at-10.38.28-AM.mp4

UPDATE 2: The fire truck from Maurice Bishop International Airport is on the scene.

UPDATE 3: The fire is being attended to by the fire truck from the airport. This is a heartbreaking situation for the staff at NOW Grenada.

UPDATE 4: The top floor of the building has been gutted. No information yet as to the cause of the blaze.

UPDATE 5: Traffic is being allowed through the area.

The fire trucks have left, fire personnel are still on the scene, but apparently thick black smoke is still coming from the building.

UPDATE 6: After the fire trucks departed, the building has rekindled with roof collapse on that side. A truck has now returned to the scene.

