This morning at around 10:15, fire broke out at the premises housing Europa Hardware, NOW Grenada and Aqua Design, at Paddock, St George.
UPDATE 2: The fire truck from Maurice Bishop International Airport is on the scene.
UPDATE 3: The fire is being attended to by the fire truck from the airport. This is a heartbreaking situation for the staff at NOW Grenada.
UPDATE 4: The top floor of the building has been gutted. No information yet as to the cause of the blaze.
UPDATE 5: Traffic is being allowed through the area.
The fire trucks have left, fire personnel are still on the scene, but apparently thick black smoke is still coming from the building.
UPDATE 6: After the fire trucks departed, the building has rekindled with roof collapse on that side. A truck has now returned to the scene.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Oh my, are you safe
Very sad for everyone at Europa! It was a great store with nice folks working there!
Sad….this adds to the number of persons already out of jobs. It’s a loss not only to the owners of the businesses but, Grenada as a whole. Thanks to all the firefighters, SGU and MBA for their assistance in containing what could have been even more devastating.
Very sad indeed. Great loss for the business owners and employees
Really sorry to hear that. Stay strong and rise from the challenge
sorry to hear that, what was the cause of the fire. I trust that no got hurt.