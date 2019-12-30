36-year-old Kevin John of Westerhall, St David, who was reported missing on Friday, 27 December 2019 has been found and has been reunited with his family.
The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public and the media for their continued support.
Office of Commissioner of Police
That great he has been found alive an with his family now. God is good