The 26-year-old accused, charged in the murder of 21-year-old Richard Bubb, has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons at Richmond Hill.

Dwyke Lawrence a barber of Soubise, St Andrew, was charged with non-capital murder. He appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 27 December 2019.

Lawrence is due to return to Court on 13 January 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

