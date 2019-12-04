On 19 November 2019, Dr Anthony Andall was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited (est. 1932) – Grenada’s largest indigenous commercial bank with assets of over $1.2 billion; five Retail Banking Units (branches) and a network over 25 Automatic Teller Machines.

Dr Andall holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the St George’s University. He obtained a Master of Science degree in International Business from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and a PhD in International Management from the University of Adger in Norway.

A Professor and an Administrator, Dr Andall serves as the Assistant Provost for Administrative Affairs at the St George’s University and is the Chair of the Department of Business and Management Studies. Dr Andall is currently Associate Professor at St George’s University and teaches Human Resource Management and Business Ethics at the Undergraduate level at the St George’s University and Human Resource Management and Strategy at the Graduate level.

Dr Andall comes to the board with a wealth of expertise having conducted several training seminars in Leadership Strategy and Ethics at several local institutions.

The Directors of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited welcome Dr Andall to the bank’s governance and oversight team; and look forward to his sterling contribution in fulfilment of the board’s mandate to provide strategic guidance for and oversight within the company’s Corporate Governance framework.

Dr Andall replaces Richard Mc Intyre who retired on 30 September 2019 after 21 years of dedicated service as a director of the bank.

