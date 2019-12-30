Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a silver Escudo with a white back door, registration number PS 780, which was stolen from Corinth, St David, on Monday, 30 December 2019 and was last seen about 9 am.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information of its whereabouts is asked to contact St David Police Station at 444 7070; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958; CID at 440 3921 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

