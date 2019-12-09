The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force informs the motoring public that Marrast Hill public road has been reopened to vehicular traffic, in both directions, as of 3 pm on Sunday, 8 December 2019.

The Traffic Department further advises that the reopening of the roadway is a temporary measure to facilitate the expected increase in the volume of traffic for the holiday season.

The Traffic Department takes this opportunity to thank the general public for their patience and understanding during the past week and looks forward to the continued cooperation of all.

Office of Commissioner of Police

