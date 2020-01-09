A 27-year-old St Patrick resident will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 January 2020, in connection with the seizure of 746 pounds of compressed cannabis.

Kevin Phillip, Fisherman of Levera, St Patrick has been charged with Trafficking a Controlled Drug and Importing a Controlled Drug.

He was apprehended after a blue fishing boat, in which he was the lone occupant, was intercepted outside the waters of Hillsborough (Carriacou) about 11:30 pm on Tuesday, 7 January 2020.

Police investigations continue.

Office of Commissioner of Police

