Police are investigating a vehicular accident that has left one man dead at the weekend.

The accident, which involved a Nissan Tiida car and a Jeep Wrangler, occurred about 7 am on Saturday, 4 January 2020 along the Calivigny public road, St George.

Dead is 32-year-old Horndell H M Andall of Corinth, St David. An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

Police investigations continue.

Office of Commissioner of Police

