The Government of Grenada is continuing to closely monitor the well-being of the 11 Grenadian students currently in China, particularly those studying in the city of Wuhan.

As of 27 January 2020, no Grenadian student is known to have contracted the virus.

A memo from Grenada’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Dr Abbie David, gave assurances that the embassy has been in frequent contact with the students, and will continue to follow-up with them, to ensure that they are well-supported.

At the time of this brief, the Ambassador said the students are safe and observing the lockdown protocol put in place by the Chinese Government. Following the shutdown of Wuhan and other affected cities to help curb the potential spread of the virus, it was acknowledged that persons could be left with reduced supplies. Dr David reassured that the Grenada embassy will help to facilitate requests for supplies, if or when students require such.

Dr David was among foreign diplomatic envoys in China who met with officials of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday for an update on the outbreak, which has to date affected 2,744 persons, causing 80 deaths.

The Chinese Government also assured that it is taking firm measures to detect and treat the virus, including increasing medical staff and developing clinics to treat infected persons.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Government of China assured that it will do everything to help foreign nationals, including the provision of needed supplies and a 24-hour hotline to connect with the government in order to make requests for supplies. An emergency hotline has also been established for reporting any concerns.

The Chinese Government is also discouraging the evacuation of foreign nationals at this time, so as to help isolate and potentially curb the spread of the virus.

The Government of Grenada will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates to the nation, especially to concerned family members.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.