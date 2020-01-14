Our Mission

To effectively collaborate with all Grenadians and our stakeholder partners to consistently achieve excellent visitor experiences and to pursue and promote sustainable growth in an environmentally responsible manner that ensures economic, social and cultural benefits to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

VACANCY

MARKETING MANAGER

Job Purpose

To plan and implement transformational marketing initiatives and promotions strategies designed to highlight Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique as a preferred tourism destination among targeted countries.

Person Specification:

A Bachelor’s degree in Tourism, Marketing, Business Administration or a strong marketing related discipline and at least 5 years’ experience at a managerial level

Strong organisational capabilities, digital marketing skills, computer literacy

Knowledge of travel trends, current affairs and business issues that relate to and affect the tourism, hospitality and travel trades

Knowledge of the Grenada tourism product would be an asset

Ability to lead and motivate a team to deliver the highest quality work

Ability to network with socially and culturally diverse persons

Ability to compile complex reports in a clear and concise manner

Ability to develop multi-agency working relationships

Negotiating skills

Budget management skills

Change management skills

Experience of performance management

Role and responsibilities:

Ensures that all marketing communications are in keeping with the desired image of Grenada and the Tourism Authority

Develops and implements the Marketing Department’s business plan

Ensures sustainability of market performance by setting growth targets

Identifies global target groups and niche markets using research and data from internal and external sources

Develops and executes marketing strategies in collaboration with the Communications Department

Monitors and evaluates all marketing and promotional initiatives and provides feedback to the CEO

Coordinates with tourism partners to develop appropriate global product packages in line with the Authority’s stated marketing approach

Manages Marketing and Sales teams overseas

Represents the Grenada Tourism Authority at Trade Shows and promotions regionally and internationally

Produce Board and Management reports with evidenced and clear recommendations

Maintains proper control of expenditure to ensure compliance with budgetary processes

Promote the development of marketing staff team spirit and shared objectives, including regular team meetings

Establish effective methods of communication ensuring a flow of information between management and staff

Identify and address manpower and performance management matters in conjunction with the Human Resource Officer

Conduct evaluations on staff at the required intervals and make recommendations for training and development and succession planning

Email your CV to hr@puregrenada.com. The closing date for applications is 31 January 2020.

