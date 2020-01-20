ALERT: A frontal system, along with strong winds have agitated seas conditions.

WARNING: A high surf advisory is in effect for the state of Grenada, especially along the northern and western coasts.

DESCRIPTION: Breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Exercise caution when venturing out at sea, especially in small crafts.

Avoid entering the seas, especially offshore waters, if unnecessary.

Beachgoers should exercise extreme caution, as well as persons traversing the northern and western main roads.

Please note that high tide is expected to be at midday; hence, sea level will be amplified around that time.

Next update will be issued at 6 pm.

Meteorological Services, MBIA

