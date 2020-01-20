ALERT: A frontal system, along with strong winds have agitated seas conditions.
WARNING: A high surf advisory is in effect for the state of Grenada, especially along the northern and western coasts.
DESCRIPTION: Breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Exercise caution when venturing out at sea, especially in small crafts.
- Avoid entering the seas, especially offshore waters, if unnecessary.
- Beachgoers should exercise extreme caution, as well as persons traversing the northern and western main roads.
Please note that high tide is expected to be at midday; hence, sea level will be amplified around that time.
Next update will be issued at 6 pm.
Meteorological Services, MBIA
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story