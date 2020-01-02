by Linda Straker

All schools will begin Hilary school term with an hour of prayer on first day

Prayer hour will be time for reflection and meditation and for praise and worship

To highlight the importance of spirituality in the lives of young people, the Ministry of Education has declared that all schools will begin the Hilary school term with an hour of prayer on the first day.

Monday, 6 January 2020 is the date set for all schools to reopen and the hour of prayer will occur during the mid-morning period.

“The theme for the activity is ‘Teach Me to Pray and to Understand the Power of Prayer.’ It is expected that all schools within the State of Grenada will be engaged in prayer, simultaneously, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am,” said a news release from the Ministry of Education.

On the day of the activity, a minister of religion, or a suitably designated person, will be assigned to each school, to conduct the programme. The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information will coordinate the activity with the schools and ministers of religion.

“As part of the activity, prayers will be offered up for all members of each school family and the education system, as a whole. There will be time for reflection and meditation and for praise and worship,” the release explained.

While the set prayer hour is for the first day of school, students in all schools will also have to adjust to a new nutritional policy that will be enforced. That policy bans the selling and consumption of soda and other sweet snacks on school compounds and at school-based events.

