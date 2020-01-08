Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Cecelia Mungo, 78 years old of Mardigras, St David.

Mungo left her home on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, and has not returned. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height, medium built, and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Cecelia Mungo or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St Paul’s Police Station at 440 3224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

