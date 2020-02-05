Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, on Wednesday received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of Switzerland to Grenada, Didier Chassot, who is coming to end of his mission.

Discussions focused on the various improvements in relations between Grenada and Switzerland, as well as the wider Caribbean, which have materialised in recent years.

Ambassador Chassot referenced the further development of cooperation in areas such as humanitarian assistance and noted the Memorandum of Understanding in Disaster Risk Reduction which was signed with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Another area of cooperation is statistics with Switzerland providing assistance to develop statistical literacy in Grenada and promoting the region as an area of priority in its partnership with Paris 21, which was established to promote, influence and facilitate statistical capacity development and the better use of statistics.

It was acknowledged that Switzerland possesses expertise in these and other areas and can, therefore, use this to build capacity in Grenada and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Mitchell underscored the need to enhance Grenada’s central Statistical Office and welcomed any potential collaboration with Switzerland that would further this objective.

Office of the Prime Minister

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.