by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

High rates of unemployment, especially among the youthful population throughout various rural communities in Grenada, prompted the launch of the Enterprise Business Development, a component of the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP).

Over the next 33 days, the first 50 trainees between the ages of 16-35 years will receive start-up entrepreneurial training provided by the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) and at the end would have the opportunity to qualify for Grant Financing to assist in the of their business ideas.

Over the six-year life cycle of SAEP, it is expected that 500 unemployed or underemployed men and women will benefit from Enterprise Business Development training and grant financing with the ultimate aim of establishing 90 new sustainable businesses out of a target of 120.

Funding is provided through the Government of Grenada, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). At present, the training is at the GIDC in Frequente Industrial Park, but it is expected that training will move in April, to the refurbished building at the Seamoon Industrial Park in St Andrew. Areas of training include Business Plan Development, Recordkeeping, Marketing, and Costing and Pricing.

Addressing trainees on Thursday, 29 January 2020, GIDC Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Theodore, said, “I implore you to embrace every aspect of this training to be provided. At the end of the programme you will be equipped with the essential knowledge, information and communication technology, remedial math, remedial English, entrepreneurial skills development, Grant proposal writing, and life skills.”

Head of Rural Development and Project Manager of Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP), Byron Campbell, said, “You (trainees) have to dedicate yourselves and you would have to ensure that you are here every day and on time if you have assignments that you focus on it and that will only happen if you dedicate yourselves and you are focused. This is work and you would have to see it in that sense. We look forward to you completing this business training, the support you would receive, we will be testing your ideas, but will follow up with financing and support.”

Project Coordinator, Enterprise Business Development, Shievlyn Noel, stated that trainees upon completion of the programme, will be eligible to receive the first push grant financing which will be used to test their business ideas to ensure its viability and thereafter once successful will receive business grant financing which will help establish their business. There are two grant financing available under this project that caters for individuals and groups. The first is the First Push grant which provides for individuals to access 95% of US$1,000 and 95% of US$2,500 for groups. While under the Business Grant financing component, individuals can access 90% of EC$25,000 and a maximum of EC$75,000 for groups.

