Good evening, fellow citizens.

Only a few short days ago, the Prime Minister, and Minister of National Security, addressed you; urging you, the beloved people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to work with us, so that we have a shot of winning the deadly battle against Covid-19.

We all recalled when the Prime Minister invoked those vivid and heart-wrenching images of dead bodies and sick people lining corridors from China, to Italy, to Spain, to Iran, and elsewhere around the world.

In some of the most developed countries around the world, we have watched together as health care systems have reached their breaking point, with this disease wreaking havoc on resources.

I am sure you have seen the infestation centres that are now the United Kingdom and the United States — our two biggest Grenadian diaspora communities, and from which all our cases so far, have originated.

In major countries of the world, streets are deserted; playing fields are abandoned; business places are shut down and neighbours are in lockdown.

Here in the State of Grenada, we closed our borders to the rest of the world a week ago. We subsequently announced our first case.

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security immediately went further and recommended to the Governor-General to declare a Limited State of Emergency in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This was designed to convey to you the seriousness of the health threat we now face. A day later, 6 more cases were diagnosed.

As Health Minister, my team and I have begged you to stay indoors, observe social distancing, wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands; furthermore, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough.

Above all, we sounded the one foolproof measure: practice social distancing. Sadly, many have not heard us. Many have ignored us.