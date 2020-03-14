The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information gives notice to all stakeholders that all meetings scheduled for parent/guardians of students who registered to sit the 2020 CPEA have been cancelled.

This ministry is grateful for the public’s kind understanding, with regard to this temporary measure, and further advises that all stakeholders will be duly informed of a revised schedule, as soon as new dates are confirmed.

Ministry of Education

