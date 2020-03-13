The Supervisor of Elections informs the general public that due to the present threat posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19), all constituency offices will be closed until further notice from Monday, 16 March 2020.

This decision was taken after much consideration but was deemed necessary in order to safeguard both our staff and the general public which we serve.

The Supervisor of Elections apologizes for any inconvenience caused and wishes to assure everyone that at the earliest opportunity our offices will be reopened.

We will monitor the ongoing situation and advise further.

PEO

