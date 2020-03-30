The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information is pleased to inform the general public of “Spice Math”, a virtual learning enhancement initiative which targets students of Grades 5 and 6, and Forms 1 to 5.

Spice Math provides an avenue for some of our best math teachers to engage students throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This programme will be aired on the Government Information Service television (GIS-TV) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 10 am.

Spice Math videos will be uploaded on MSTAR-LSP, and on the following Facebook pages: Government Information Service (GIS-TV), Ministry of Education, Spice Math and Digicel Grenada.

Assuredly, the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, remains committed to keeping students engaged, during this period of uncertainty, created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

