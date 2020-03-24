19 March 2020 brought an end to almost 2 months of ‘making do’ at the Dorothy Hopkin Home for the Disabled.

It was an occasion for broad smiles as the management of the home were presented with a brand new 19 cubic feet, energy-efficient fridge-freezer, from local company Jonas Browne & Hubbard (G’da) Ltd.

Trinela Frank-Purcell, manager of the home, expressed her delight at the generous donation as she and her team had been looking after the 30 residents, spanning 9 years to 55 years old, with the use of a freezer only, after both fridges at the home stopped working at the same time!

The centre, founded almost 50 years ago, caters to the mentally and physically challenged in society. Its approach to Hubbard’s, as a non-profit organisation, was a perfect fit for the company’s vision as shared by Hardware Department Manager, Osmond Henry.

Henry further stated that “Hubbard’s has a soft heart for good causes within the community and is committed to donating quality items, which we are known for.” He also remarked that Frank-Purcell chose the appliance herself and chose well, as energy efficiency and capacity are key considerations for the centre.

Frank-Purcell took the opportunity to passionately remind persons present that, “our country’s physically challenged are people too, they are not useless and I would like for them to be seen and heard and for them to have a sense of importance. They need to enjoy themselves, just like we do, so my next goal is to try and provide them with a play area where they can move around freely and enjoy themselves, with swings, pits and general things we’re used to seeing in children’s play areas.”

Frank-Purcell appealed to other organisations and individuals for assistance in this regard. “However, today let’s keep the spotlight on Hubbard’s for we cannot thank them enough for their generous donation and for how quickly they responded to our request for help.”

In view of the current pandemic, coronavirus (Covid-19), a friendly elbow bump and huge smiles were more than enough thanks for the Hubbard’s delivery team.

