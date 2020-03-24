The Government of Grenada announces that effective 11:59 pm on Monday, 23 March 2020, no crew member of commercial vessels will be allowed or granted shore leave.

Crew members are only allowed ashore for operational reasons after receiving permission from the Port Authority.

Persons failing to comply will be subject to a fine or arrest.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.