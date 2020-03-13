In ongoing efforts to safeguard against the contracting and spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health, Government of Grenada, is requesting that the general population considers suspending, with immediate effect, all public and other social gatherings, such as cultural, religious and sporting events, cinemas and other places that cannot guarantee a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing.

This also includes limiting the use of public transportation, as much as possible.

The Government of Grenada continues to monitor recent developments related to the Covid-19 virus around the world, and especially its recent introduction into the Caribbean region. Given the fluidity of the situation, the Government pledges to constantly review all decisions as updates and new information are received, in line with the appropriate and necessary protocols relevant to our situation.

Meanwhile, the Grenada Ministry of Health reminds the general population to continue to exercise an abundance of caution in everyday practices, to protect themselves and their families from the virus. These include constant and proper hand-washing, with soap and water, or the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, with at least 70% alcohol.

People are urged to abstain from touching their faces (eyes, nose and mouth) with unclean hands, and that social distancing should be practised as much as possible.

For the latest and most up-to-date information on the novel #coronavirus #COVID19, visit the Government of Grenada’s webpage or the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty breathing, call the coronavirus information line: at 53VIRUS (538-4787) or 458-4787

GIS