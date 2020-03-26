The Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations 2020, make provision for commercial ports and related business to remain open for business from 6 am to 5 pm, subject to any variation by the Ports Authority.

In that regard, please be advised that the Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) will maintain its normal operating hours of business, 8 am to 4 pm daily and until further notice.

Please note that all persons will be required to adhere to all established sanitation and social distancing protocols while conducting business at the authority.

For more information, please contact us on 440-7678 or [email protected]

Please be guided accordingly and be safe.

Grenada Ports Authority

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.