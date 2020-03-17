Heritage Theatre Company and the cast of the historical drama “Julien Fedon” wish to advise patrons of the postponement of the staging of this production, which was scheduled for 28–29 March and 4–5 April at the Grenada Trade Centre.

This postponement is due to the recently announced measures by Grenada’s Public Health authorities in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Heritage Theatre is fully supportive of these measures and encourages all patrons and the nation, in general, to fully comply with them, as well as with other advice given by the Ministry of Health and official bodies like the World Health Organisation on steps to be taken to keep the nation safe.

We eagerly look forward to staging the play once we are given the green light to do so. Meanwhile, we ask patrons to hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured when the play is staged.

We take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, including title sponsors, the Grenada Broadcasting Network and the Grenada Co-operative Bank, as well as all who have so far collaborated with us in the preparation of this play.

We thank you, our patrons, for your understanding and continued support.

Let us work together to overcome this challenge.

Heritage Theatre Company

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.