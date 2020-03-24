The Legal Aid and Counselling Clinic (LACC), remains committed to serving the Grenadian public during this time of uncertainty.

To protect the health and wellbeing of our clientele and staff we commit to:

Ensuring that our spaces, both offices and public areas, are thoroughly sanitised throughout the day. Ensuring our washrooms have soap and paper towels to encourage proper handwashing. Continuing to practice proper hygiene techniques as recommended by the Ministry of Health. As far as it is practicable, enforcing the Social Distancing Protocol.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING

We remain open to the public, Monday to Friday 10 am to 3 pm, until further notice. However, we strongly encourage and advise clients to make use of our phone, email and WhatsApp contacts if they require services or have appointments.

Please call the following numbers 440 3788, 440 3785, 419 4112 and 456 7571 and/or WhatsApp us on 405 8643. You can also email us at [email protected].

We ask that clients visit the office only in cases of emergency or if it is necessary to pick up documents and make payments.

If you have any questions or queries please contact us via the options outlined above.

LACC

