The Ministry of Health says effective immediately, live-on-board and pleasure boat passengers and crew will not be permitted to come ashore in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

They are being urged to contact the Grenada Ports Authority or the appropriate marina via VHF, and follow prescribed procedures for receiving supplies.

The requirements are enforced by Immigration and Public Health regulations.

Failure to comply may result in fines and arrest.

The ministry says any establishment engaging live-on-board passengers and their crew members is subject to stringent measures.

GIS

