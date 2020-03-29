Vendors who are affected by the shutdown of vending operations and have perishable produce items in their possession, now have the opportunity to either sell the items to MNIB or store the items at MNIB‘s facility.
The River Road facility will be open from 9 am to noon on Sunday, 29 March 2020 to facilitate the vendors. Vendors can call 423-4965, 534-5701, or 419-0199 to make arrangement for delivery before showing up at the facility.
Any item the vendor wishes to sell should be of marketable quality and price should be discussed prior to delivery.
Deliveries will also be accepted from Monday to Friday between 8 am to 2 pm once prior arrangement has been made.
MNIB
This is good news for our local farmers but why now and will this be a going thing as it was originally intended until the management together with political interference started meddling, and while we are here what has happened to the inquiries set up by the pm to investigate the mismanagement of the operation of the said marketing board management i guess like all the other on going investigations in Grenada its been shove under the Carpet like another dead duck while the main culprits have been upgraded to jobs within government thus exempting them from prosecution.