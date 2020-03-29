Vendors who are affected by the shutdown of vending operations and have perishable produce items in their possession, now have the opportunity to either sell the items to MNIB or store the items at MNIB‘s facility.

The River Road facility will be open from 9 am to noon on Sunday, 29 March 2020 to facilitate the vendors. Vendors can call 423-4965, 534-5701, or 419-0199 to make arrangement for delivery before showing up at the facility.

Any item the vendor wishes to sell should be of marketable quality and price should be discussed prior to delivery.

Deliveries will also be accepted from Monday to Friday between 8 am to 2 pm once prior arrangement has been made.

MNIB

