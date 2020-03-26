The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is seeking assistance in locating Ann Bowen, 56 years old of Happy Hill, St George.

Bowen left home on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 about 11 am and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing a light brown top, green and white flowered skirt.

She is approximately 5 feet in height and light brown in complexion.

Anyone seeing Ann Bowen or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244/2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

