Subject to the declaration of the limited State of Emergency, the following operational changes have been hereby put into immediate effect after the Evening Draws of Wednesday, 25 March 2020.

All lottery sales at the NLA Sub-Offices in Grenville and St George’s and at other authorised sales agents throughout the tri-island State and lottery draws are suspended until further notice. Therefore, all lottery tickets bought for future draws will be valid for whenever the draws are reopened; and all redemptions will be processed upon recommencement of sales by the NLA;

Settlements at agent locations will be calculated considering all transactions up to Wednesday, 25 March 2020, and will be collected in full by Friday, 27 March 2020, latest.

Please be guided accordingly.

NLA

