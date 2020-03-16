The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) advises the general public of the postponement of the upcoming scheduled public consultations until further notice due to the precautionary measures related to coronavirus Covid-19 disease.
Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
Mr. Prime Minister please suspend all flights in and out Covid- 19 in in your backyard,shutdown shutdown we’re not prepared for such a that