The Grenada Athletics Association (GAA) wishes to advise that pursuant to government’s directive regarding public gatherings and in the interest of national safety, the Ariza National Championship 2020 which was scheduled for Saturday, 14 March 2020, has been postponed until further notice.

We trust that all stakeholders will appreciate the difficult choices that must be made at this critical juncture.

We look forward to your continued cooperation beyond this period.

GAA

