The Ministry of Health Grenada announces that the “Let’s Talk Covid-19” virtual Town Hall, which was scheduled for Thursday, 19 March 2020, commencing at 7 pm at the Grenada Trade Centre, has been postponed to next Thursday, 26 March at the same time, place and platform, as in original announcement.

The postponement has become necessary given the fluidity of information and updates on this virus, which means that the Government of Grenada has to ensure that comprehensive decisions are placed before the public.

Let’s Talk Covid-19 event is intended to be able to present and discuss all aspects of Grenada’s preparation regarding the virus pandemic. As such, the Government of Grenada continues to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the State of Grenada is able to robustly weather the weeks and months ahead.

We look forward to engaging the nation at this forum next Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates and advisories, and we urge everyone to observe those as necessary.

The Government of Grenada continues to be encouraged by the fact that through all testing so far, there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in the State of Grenada.

GIS

