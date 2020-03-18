The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) informs the general public of the postponement of the annual Regional Tsunami exercise CARIBE WAVE 20 scheduled for Thursday, 19 March 2020 on the western side of the island.

In a communiqué disseminated by the Intergovernmental Oceanic Commission (IOC), the organisers of the exercise noted that in light of the implications of Covid-19, that the exercise which should have included an evacuation component will now be scaled down to just testing communication between the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) and the local Tsunami Warning Centre/focal point which is the Meteorological office.

The organising body will continue to monitor and revert on their ability to enable coordination and execution of a regional full-scale exercise at a later date.

CARIBE WAVE (Caribbean Tsunami Warning Exercise) is a tsunami exercise held annually in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, under the direction of UNESCO and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390/ 440-0838, or 533-0766 email: [email protected] / [email protected] .

