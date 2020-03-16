Minister for Religious Affairs, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, is calling on the church community to continue to cover our nation in prayer.

She says that the fight against the Covid-19 virus cannot be just a medical one, but must involve a combination of attention to both the physical and spiritual dimension.

Minister Pierre noted that while she believes that our medical experts are used by God and while she has full confidence in the local team, she said we must never cease to acknowledge the power of God, who is all-powerful and is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all that we can ask, or think, according to the power that works in us.

“As the church, we have the power to fight this battle on our knees, knowing that the battle is not ours but the Lord’s,” she said.

The minister also encourages us to increase our prayers and intercessions as guided by 2 Chronicles, 7:14, which says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

She calls on the nation to remain in fervent prayer, to remain focused and to be mindful that God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love and a sound mind. At the same time, she urges us to use wisdom and to follow ALL the health guidelines and the announcements by our Prime Minister and health officials and to strictly adhere to the social distancing requirements.

Minister Pierre reiterated that it is not a time for the church to panic, but it is a time to increase prayers, especially for the leadership of the nation, our nurses and doctors and all those who are involved on the frontline, in the fight against the virus, as well as those who are most exposed or vulnerable. Our prayers must also be increased for those who are sick and those who are in fear at this time. We can apply social distancing but we can increase our prayer. “It is possible to do both,” Minister Pierre said.

The minister added that the church leadership must be commended for the immediate action taken to apply social distancing and to support the government in its efforts to control the spread of the virus. Additionally, the minister is calling on the general public to rely on credible news sources for information on Covid-19, and to refrain from sharing information which may trigger anxious moments for other citizens/residents, or with the objective of deliberately creating chaos and panic within the country.

Ministry of Religious Affairs

