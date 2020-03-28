24 March 2020
Statement from WRB Enterprises (WRB)/Grenada Private Power (GPP)
regarding International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Award
WRB/GPP confirms that on Thursday, 19 March 2020, it received notification from ICSID of its Award in the arbitration between the Government of Grenada and WRB/GPP. While the award document itself is quite lengthy, the salient points are as follows:
- The Government is to pay the WRB/GPP Second Schedule Compensation assessed at US$58,427,962
- The Government is to reimburse the WRB/GPP for advances to ICSID in the sum of US$239,972.37
- The Government is to pay the WRB/GPP Attorneys’ Fees and Disbursements in the sum of US$6,333,142.51
- The Government is to pay pre-Award and post-Award interest on the amount listed in (i) compounded annually from 3 May 2017 until fully paid
- The Government is to pay interest on the amounts listed in (ii) and (iii) compounded annually from the date of the Award until fully paid
- WRB/GPP will reimburse Grenlec the sum of US$522,353.15 for legal and accounting services
While we regret Government’s uncollaborative approach to electricity reform, which culminated in the passage of new legislation in 2016 and which resulted in this arbitration, we are pleased that the ICSID tribunal understood our case and has upheld the terms of the contract that we had with the Government. We now expect Government to fulfil its obligations as set forth in the judgement. Until then, we will continue working with Grenlec’s management and staff to provide the people of Grenada with the top-quality electricity service that they expect and deserve.
GPP
Another sad situation, sad because it could have all been avoided. As stated, This Government will now have to draw on its rather empty coffers to meet this payment. On the other hand, maybe it had already considered this and is waiting for the preferred Generator/Supplier of Electricity on the island to assist with funding this payment by the granting of a loan, interest of which will be payable through higher electricity cost..
For those among us of the opinion the Government had won the case, please read and digest the information provided, alternatively you all can download and read the 146+ pages of the report.
What a sad situation and once again the people of Grenada Carricacou and Peiti Martinique is again left holding and having to repay all these monies as a result of the bloody mindedness and vindictivness of a government who pledge during the last few elections to look after the interest of the people of the tri islands states but alasl they serve to only heap more misery on our already burdened people of Grenada Carricacou and Peiti Martinique,