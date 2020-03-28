24 March 2020

Statement from WRB Enterprises (WRB)/Grenada Private Power (GPP)

regarding International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Award

WRB/GPP confirms that on Thursday, 19 March 2020, it received notification from ICSID of its Award in the arbitration between the Government of Grenada and WRB/GPP. While the award document itself is quite lengthy, the salient points are as follows:

The Government is to pay the WRB/GPP Second Schedule Compensation assessed at US$58,427,962 The Government is to reimburse the WRB/GPP for advances to ICSID in the sum of US$239,972.37 The Government is to pay the WRB/GPP Attorneys’ Fees and Disbursements in the sum of US$6,333,142.51 The Government is to pay pre-Award and post-Award interest on the amount listed in (i) compounded annually from 3 May 2017 until fully paid The Government is to pay interest on the amounts listed in (ii) and (iii) compounded annually from the date of the Award until fully paid WRB/GPP will reimburse Grenlec the sum of US$522,353.15 for legal and accounting services

While we regret Government’s uncollaborative approach to electricity reform, which culminated in the passage of new legislation in 2016 and which resulted in this arbitration, we are pleased that the ICSID tribunal understood our case and has upheld the terms of the contract that we had with the Government. We now expect Government to fulfil its obligations as set forth in the judgement. Until then, we will continue working with Grenlec’s management and staff to provide the people of Grenada with the top-quality electricity service that they expect and deserve.

GPP

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.