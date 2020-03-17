Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Peter Joseph, alias “Shandy” 23 years, of La Poterie, St Andrew.

Joseph is wanted for questioning in relation to the offences of Threats of Death, Assault, Stealing and Damage to Property. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Peter Joseph or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Department (Grenville) at 442 7224/6563, police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

