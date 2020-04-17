by Judy M McCutcheon

So here we are in this fabulous new space. Many of us are anxious around the uncertainty that surrounds our finances, our jobs, and our lives. One thing I can tell you with certainty is that there will always be uncertainty. We were wired for constant change. What we do with that wiring is up to us.

We are now seeing a level of fear that, to me, is unprecedented as I’ve never lived through anything like this before. This fear is everywhere. With everyone being at home, and our only human to human connection is with those in our immediate surroundings and social media, it seems that our fear has multiplied. The amount of fearmongering and conspiracy theories in the news and on the various social media platforms is enough to keep our minds in a downward spiral for months to come.

The world has been through 9/11 and all its resultant effects, yet airports are still crowded, and planes are still flying to countries far and near. People kept going on vacations and business trips post 9/11. Millions of people die each year in car accidents. Statistics show that as many as 1.25 million people die each year in vehicular accidents, that’s an average of approximately 3,287 persons per month. Yet, millions of cars are still being sold, and people continue to drive. Why do you suppose that’s so? It is because we live by faith and not by sight. The bible says that “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Faith is the “F” word we need to focus on in these times. This “F” word is 1,000 times more potent than fear. It is part of our innate abilities. When things go wrong as they always will, it is faith that causes us to get centred and grounded with the assurance that whatever is happening to us will pass as it always does.

As a species, humans have uncanny abilities that are common only to our species, we are resilient, and we are adaptable. There are going to be other crises for us to brave, who knows there may even be another pandemic. We were built strong. Our lives are not shaped by how great we are when things are good, but by how well we handle things during difficult times. The bible also tells us that there is a time and a season for everything under the sun. We are under the sun, and this is just another season, albeit an uncomfortable one. However, there is a “YOU” hidden deep beneath all the fear and anxiety, find that “YOU and do something brave and bold with it. Humans have been overcoming adversities since the beginning of time, seasons change, and we will bounce back like we always do. What are you going to do when we bounce back?

Will you be prepared for the opportunities that lie ahead, or are you going to be huddled in a corner talking about those who were brave enough to take advantage of the opportunities that were presented? There is no time like the present for us to be strong and courageous. Go within and find your courage and your unbeatable faith. These times present opportunities for us to offer charitable acts of kindness. Think of all those women and children who, at this time, are experiencing some form of unspeakable acts of abuse. Think about those whose mental health is unstable. Think about the elderly who lives alone and cannot get visitors at this time. Think about them and find ways that you can be their heroes. See the opportunities for providing an ongoing service to those who are vulnerable. Find new ways to pivot. Now is not a time for excuses. Now is the time to practice, plan, and prepare for what lies ahead. Get up every day with renewed faith, knowing that you can do whatever it is you choose to do to take your life or your business to the next level. No more playing small, you were made for this. Keep the Faith. Go do.

