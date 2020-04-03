by Linda Straker

First new individual is a 73-year-old male who arrived in Grenada from United Kingdom

Second individual, a 70-year-old male taxi driver, interacted with a previously diagnosed case

To date, 45 people have been tested, 12 tested positive, 4 results pending

As he updated the nation on the number of persons tested positive, Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, disclosed that several of Grenada’s Covid-19 positive cases had significant movement in the community. Health officials are engaging in aggressive contact tracing to identify persons who were exposed to or contracted the virus from those persons.

“I have constantly stated that our healthcare team is sparing no effort in ascertaining the possibility of community spread here in the State of Grenada, because while all cases so far have been imported or import-related, several of those have had significant movement in the community, and we are following up with every possible contact,” Steele said.

On Friday, 3 April, he announced in a 4 pm update that Grenada has 2 more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 12. However, there are only 11 cases in Grenada, since one person fled the country with his wife and child. He had arrived in Grenada on a flight from the United Kingdom on 16 March.

Steele said that the first new individual is a 73-year-old male, who arrived in Grenada from the United Kingdom with his wife, who is one of those previously tested positive for the virus. “The couple had sat within the 6-foot radius of our first case on that 16 March UK flight. The husband became symptomatic on 31 March and was tested on 1 April. He has been quarantined since his wife was tested and is being monitored closely.”

The second individual, a 70-year-old male taxi driver, had interacted with a previously diagnosed case before that case was tested. Through contact tracing by health officials, he was found on 27 March and placed under quarantine. He started exhibiting symptoms consistent with those of Covid-19 and was subsequently tested on 1 April.

Grenada has not issued a call for all persons who entered the country during the week of 16-22 March, but the minister said these persons are a priority for contact tracing. “I want to reassure that healthcare officials have been aggressively engaged in contact tracing, especially of individuals who arrived in Grenada during the 16–22 March period.” Steele explained that most of Grenada’s positive Covid-19 cases arrived or are linked to someone who arrived during that period. Hundreds of passengers arrived in Grenada during that period.

The 2 new cases are stable and exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms. However, 2 of the previously announced cases are now in the ICU, having developed complications from pneumonia. The minister said that those in ICU are in stable condition.

To date, 45 people have been tested. Twelve people have tested positive and there are 4 results pending. All cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation.

