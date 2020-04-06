These Regulations shall come into force on the 6th day of April, 2020.

Restriction on freedom of movement.— (1) A curfew is imposed beginning from 12 noon on the 6th day of April, 2020 and ending at 7 am on the 20th day of April, 2020 and during this period every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space) to avoid contact outside of their household, except as provided in these Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.