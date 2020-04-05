The Government of Grenada announces that on Monday, 6 April 2020, all shops which sell groceries, grocery stores and supermarkets, will be opened across the tri-island state from 8 am to 5 pm.

Given the State of Emergency designed to protect citizens against the deadly Covid-19, only 1 person per household is allowed to go out to shop, and that person is encouraged to wear a face mask or face covering.

Everyone else is to remain at home, unless he/she is an essential worker.

All individuals shopping must observe the social distancing guideline of maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet away from others.

Any crowding or failure to comply will result in the closure of the grocery store or supermarket.

Government of Grenada.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.