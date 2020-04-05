The Government of Grenada announces that on Monday, 6 April 2020, all shops which sell groceries, grocery stores and supermarkets, will be opened across the tri-island state from 8 am to 5 pm.
Given the State of Emergency designed to protect citizens against the deadly Covid-19, only 1 person per household is allowed to go out to shop, and that person is encouraged to wear a face mask or face covering.
Everyone else is to remain at home, unless he/she is an essential worker.
All individuals shopping must observe the social distancing guideline of maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet away from others.
Any crowding or failure to comply will result in the closure of the grocery store or supermarket.
Government of Grenada.
Please open the gas station to enable me to do my essential shopping. Fuel and gas are also very essential.
I would like to know if the pharmacy would be open .Need medication urgent.
Dear minister Nicholas . Just want to say you are doing a great job enforcing the law with the help of these great police officer working night and day making show people keep the law . Also the nurses and the doctor also are doing they part . To all the leaders taking charge in different ways . I thank you may the god lord bless our nation and keep us free from anymore cases . . I also want the nation to listen to the radio or they t.v and see that people are falling like fly in the big world so if they think you the leaders are punishing them by telling them how to keep safe then they need Jesus.
Congrats, this is sensible and shows great consideration, its up to the people now to make it work.