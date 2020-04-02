Tomorrow, Friday 3 April 2020, will be a limited shopping day.

Only grocery shops and supermarkets will open from 8 am to noon. However, The Royal Grenada Police Force advises that the major supermarkets namely; Foodland, Food Fair, Real Value, and CK’s Super Valu, remain closed.

Please be reminded that the one person per household rule is still in effect.

Suppliers of cooking gas and other wholesale distributors will be doing deliveries.

Businesses are reminded that no alcohol should be sold, and persons are not to consume alcohol in public.

In order to maintain the social distancing protocol, management of shops and supermarkets are reminded to mark the 6 feet points on the outside and at the cashiers' areas, to guide customers.

Deco Service Center, St George; and R&R Service Station at Grand Bras, St Andrew, are allowed to be open to facilitate refuelling vehicles of essential workers, not the general public.

Persons are reminded that curfew is still in effect, and as a result, one must move purposefully to and from shopping.

The general public can report persons in violation of the regulations by calling 440-3999 or 911.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologies for any inconveniences caused.

RGPF

