by Linda Straker

Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that 6 of Grenada’s 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases were declared recovered on Thursday, as samples from them have tested negative for the coronavirus that is responsible for the contagion.

Steele made the announcement to parliamentarians during a special sitting of the House of Representatives on Friday. Grenada’s last confirmed case was on 10 April 2020. “11 tests were done on Thursday and I am happy to report that they were all negative,” he said. “6 of these were persons were confirmed positive, so they are officially recovered,” he added.

The Health Minister did not say who the 6 were, however, it is documented that Grenada’s index patient who was a passenger from the UK had infected 5 other persons in her household. The 50-year-old female arrived in Grenada from the United Kingdom on board a Virgin Atlantic flight which landed at Maurice Bishop International Airport on 16 March 2020. She was confirmed within days of arrival.

Dr Francis Martin, Acting Chief Medical Officer, explained that 5 new samples were people who showed signs of symptoms of Covid-19. Grenada which recently was approved to conduct on-island testing, has tested almost 100 samples.

Grenada Covid-19 Status Update – 16 April 2020 Number of Covid-19 cases 14* Number of Covid-19 deaths 0 Number of tests 92 Number of Covid-19 cases hospitalised 4 Number recovered 6 Number of active cases 7

*The total number of confirmed cases for Grenada is 14, but only 13 are on the island because one of the cases left the island and returned to the United Kingdom – his place of residence – without medical approval.

Members of the House were at the time debating a stimulus package to assist with payroll for the private sector, along with other initiatives aimed at sustaining the economy as Grenada and the rest of the world explore initiatives to cushion the effects of Covid-19.

Tobias Clement, newly appointed Leader of the Opposition told the House that Grenada’s good news for combating the spread of the virus in the country should not ease because Covid-19 only needs one person to re-emerge as a threat. “As long as there is a case of Covid-19 anywhere, it’s everywhere,” Clement said as he used the example of the 1918 Spanish Flu which affected the world in 3 waves.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, also warned that all negative cases will have to go through a process to confirm full recovery because there is evidence in other parts of the world where people who are tested negative were confirmed as positive following a re-testing of samples.

