Grenada’s efforts to fight the dreaded Covid-19 were boosted by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Friday, 10 April 2020, with an official handing over of medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health.

The donation, comprising of medical equipment and personal protective equipment, includes face masks for medical use, infrared thermometers, protective goggles, disposable sterilised rubber surgical gloves and surgical shoe covers.

The much-needed supplies were handed over by Resident Chinese Ambassador, Dr Zhao Yongchen who spoke of his country’s comprehensive, strategic and scientific approach to fighting the novel coronavirus and that it is now keen to help other countries around the world.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Peter David and Minister for Health, Hon. Nickolas Steele, along with other members of Grenada’s Covid-19 Committee, were on hand to receive the supplies.

Minister Steele expressed deep appreciation for the medical supplies, which come at a time when most countries are experiencing challenges with the procurement of such.

The Minister for Health said, “Grenada thanks the People’s Republic of China for this donation of much-needed medical supplies. We are grateful too, for the leadership they have provided in this battle against Covid-19; their leadership in demonstrating the proper model for winning this battle; their leadership in showing that the battle can be won and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The gift reflects the excellent relations that continue between the Grenada and the People’s Republic of China. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Peter David noted that the donation comes even as that country faces its own difficulties in recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

Minister David thanked the People’s Republic of China for being a true ally. He said, “The strength of the relationship between Grenada and the People’s Republic of China is such that it can never be broken. We recommit ourselves to this relationship and we will do everything possible to ensure that the relations, not only widen, but also deepen.”

They also thanked the Chinese Government for ensuring that Grenadian students studying there, particularly in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, remained safe throughout.

GIS

