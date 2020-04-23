The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) are inviting citizens of the tri-island nation to salute essential and frontline workers this Friday, 24 April at 7 pm.

The initiative called ‘Salute by Sound’, invites citizens to use instruments at their disposal (horns, drums, steelpans etc) to make a loud sound at home, in salute of the nation’s essential and frontline workers who are keeping Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. This exercise will last for 5 minutes from 7 pm.

While participating in the ‘Salute by Sound’ initiative, the public is invited to take videos with their cameras or smartphones and post them on their social media platforms using the hashtag #GrenadaSalutesYou. Additionally, videos can be emailed to [email protected]. Chairman of the GTA, Brenda Hood, called on all citizens to support the initiative saying, “We must pay tribute to our heroes for the sacrifices made by themselves and their families in these difficult times.”

‘Salute by Sound’ is supported by the Ministry of Health and Covid-19 taskforce. Please conduct this exercise at home and not on the streets.

Grenada Tourism Authority

