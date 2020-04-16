The online tax payment system operated by the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance is back in service.

After many months of the system’s inoperability, the IRD is making good on its promise to have the service back up and running.

IRD officers and the service provider have been working tirelessly to conduct the necessary tests and trial runs of the system to ensure its readiness so taxpayers can start using the service this week.

Taxpayers in the Diaspora and local businesses have been anxiously awaiting the return of the online payment service, which has proven to be the most convenient means of paying their taxes.

The facilitation of online payments will help to boost government’s revenue collection which has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures instituted locally to curb any potential spread of the disease in Grenada.

As a first step to utilising the online payment system, taxpayers will have to register to be an e-user by logging on to taxservices.gov.gd . Payments will be facilitated by the use of credit or debit cards or account to account transactions through the Grenada Cooperative Bank (GCB).

Existing e-users, who may have forgotten their passwords, can simply click on the “LOST MY PASSWORD” tab on the welcome page, enter their email address and follow the instructions. An email will be sent to the e-user to reset their password.

The IRD advises that the filing of electronic tax returns is temporarily unavailable at this time, but taxpayers will be notified when this service becomes available.

For the best experience in using the IRD Online Payment System (E-Services), taxpayers are required to use the latest version of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome or the Safari browser.

For more information on the Inland Revenue Online Payment System (E-Services), interested persons can contact the division by sending an email to [email protected]

Inland Revenue Division, Striving for greater taxpayer compliance.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division

