The Inland Revenue Division advises the public that its cash office at the Ministry of Finance on the Carenage in St George’s, will be open from 8 am to 3 pm on Thursday, 16 and Friday, 17 April 2020.

This is to facilitate the payment of taxes and the renewal of expired Motor Vehicle/Driver’s Licences.

Cheque boxes will be provided to allow for quick drop-offs, for persons making tax payments.

The public is reminded that the VAT deadline for the March tax period, remains Monday, 20 April.

All Covid-19 established protocols set out by government will be maintained and citizens are reminded to strictly adhere to them.

The public is urged to be guided accordingly.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division

