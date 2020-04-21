The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) reminds taxpayers that its Cash Office at the Ministry of Finance on the Carenage, St George’s, will be opened from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday 22 and Friday, 24 April 2020, to facilitate tax payments.

All returns can be filed via email at [email protected] or drop off boxes available at the IRD.

Payments can be made either through the Cash Office at the Ministry of Finance, Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) via Banks within ECCU or via IRD’s E-services platform, accessible at https://taxservices.gov.gd.

For more information please contact Joel Johnson [email protected].

Inland Revenue Division, Striving for Greater Taxpayer Compliance.

GIS

