The Cabinet appointed Covid-19 Committee wishes to further inform members of the public that as we continue to fight this disease, it has become necessary to expand our reach to the population.

In this regard, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) which forms part of the organised national response mechanism is now better positioned to deliver on its mandate to coordinate the national efforts.

An emergency operation system is fully functional within the NaDMA headquarters building at Fort Fredrick, Richmond Hill, St George’s. This facility allows for some physical and virtual coordination. It also serves as a level for inquires, concerns and the dissemination of information, relative to activities conducted by the state entities.

The Covid-19 coordinating centre is available between 9 am to 5 pm daily and through the 911 system after 5 pm in case of extreme necessity.

The contact numbers are 440-8390-4, 440-0838, or email: [email protected]

NaDMA

